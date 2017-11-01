Platte Co. Prosecutor holds news conference on NYC terror suspect

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd held a news conference regarding New York City terror attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov on Wednesday.

Before he was arrested for running down pedestrians in a truck in NYC yesterday, Saipov was wanted in Platte County on traffic infractions, and eventually turned himself in near St. Louis.

We knew that Saipov was stopped by the Missouri Highway Patrol in Platte City December 16, 2015. He was cited for not maintaining the required brake system in a motor carrier. The section of code the Highway Patrol said he violated regulates commercial vehicles.

Court records show troopers put out a warrant out for his arrest in April of last year when he didn’t respond to the ticket. He was eventually tracked down and served with the warrant in Tampa, Fla.

He turned himself in October of 2016 near Saint Louis. He posted $200 bond at the Saint Charles County Jail and never had to go to court as that bond was applied to his fine and court costs.