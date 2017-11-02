“Be a nice person”: Friend of KC attorney killed last week recalls one of their final conversations & his friend’s advice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- As police continue to investigate the murder of attorney Tom Pickert outside of his Brookside home, friends are remembering the man they knew as a friend.

“Tom was a great guy," said attorney Dan Curry, who worked on several cases with Pickert. "He was a great lawyer."

As Curry thinks back on his friendship with Pickert, he remembers some advice Pickert gave him just two days before he was killed. It came on a lunch break during a deposition. "His advice to me was, you have to be nicer to this person, it is a person and you are a nice person, be nicer,” Pickert told Curry. “And that was typical of him, he was one of the smartest, best trial attorneys in Kansas City but his advice always came back to be a nice person to them."

Curry points out that practicing law can be a difficult place to make friends because there is so much fighting, but Pickert was one of the few friends he made over the years. One of his favorite memories was one evening, as Curry sat outside of a Brookside restaurant, his friend Tom came walking along.

“He comes around and he sits at my table,” Curry said. “I think we have a beer and he tells me that he just won a trial that day and he was on cloud nine, he was super excited, he told me all about it."

That case is the one that may be related to his death. Pickert represented a homeless man who was shot by business owner David Jungerman while trespassing on his property in 2012. One week before Pickert was killed, a jury decided Jungerman must pay Pickert’s client almost $6 million.

“He felt like justice had been done,” Curry said. “He was super happy and I was the first guy just randomly that he was able to tell about it so I was really happy I got to witness that moment in his life."

A white van seen speeding away from Pickert’s home after he was shot and killed belongs to Jungerman. Police questioned Jungerman and released him. At this point, police say they have not identified a suspect in Pickert’s murder.