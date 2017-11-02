Chat with the ‘Bad Moms’

Fox 4's Russ Simmons traveled to Chicago to chat with the cast members of "A Bad Moms Christmas," the sequel to the 2016 comedy hit "Bad Moms" that raked in over $180 million at the box office. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn had a bit too much fun on set.