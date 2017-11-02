× Fox 4’s Megan Dillard joins anchor desk on weekend nights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fox 4’s Megan Dillard will be joining Rob Collins at the anchor desk on weekend nights.

She will co-anchor Fox 4’s 5 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays with Collins, beginning this Sunday, Nov. 5.

Dillard graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in global business.

This native Texan loves baseball, music, cooking, fitness, laughing, wit, movies, anything involving the military and family member reunions, Jack Bauer and Fleetwood Mac.

She has been with Fox 4 as a reporter since 2014.