× Joe’s Weather Blog: An island of cold in a sea of warmth (it’s a big island though) (THU-11/2)

Good afternoon…not exactly a bright and sunny “Chamber of Commerce” day out there…and the clouds that are around may be somewhat tough to get rid of…they’re certainly impacting the temperatures and I’m reminded today that over the weekend…today looked like a pretty mild day…before we got chillier tonight…it shows that during this time of the year…things will change from day to day…and timing out various cold fronts from 3-7 days away isn’t going to work out many times. I’ve written about this in the past…any 6-12 hour speed up or slow down…can make a drastic difference in the weather we experience.

Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy skies and chilly but not overly cold…lows in the upper 30s

Friday: Lots of clouds around but hopefully there may be a few breaks every so often. Cool too with highs around 50°…perhaps a few degrees warmer with enough sunshine. There may be some spotty showers Friday night or early Saturday

Saturday: Variable clouds and somewhat warmer with highs in the 60s with enough sunshine.

Sunday: We’ll start warm…just not sure how long that warm air will linger because of the progress of the cold front. Our high may occur in the AM before temperatures fall in the afternoon at some point. Let’s go with highs 65-70° before dropping about 5+°

Discussion:

Well sometimes once piece of information…one source of data can tell the weather story…and today it’s the visible satellite picture. Here is a shot from early this afternoon.

Notice all the “white” areas…that is cloud cover and in the case for today…low clouds around the KC area. The clouds are only a couple of hundred feet off the ground…and it just looks rather dreary out there today.

There has been a bit of mist or drizzle too adding to the “yuck” factor of the day.

There is actually some nice sunshine farther south of the KC Metro…and where the sun is out…it’s really a rather pleasant day in southern and even into central MO…the noon surface map confirms that too…note that the temperatures are in RED.

The front is between Chanute-CNU (60°) and Joplin (75°) …notice the temperatures (red numbers). Also notice the change between Chillicothe (CDJ) (52°) and Columbia (COU) (70°)

Then look at the chilly weather up to the north…

When I look at the bigger picture I wanted to point out a few things about now…and where we may be farther down the road.

When we look at the hemisphere as a whole…notice the location of most of the blue-green-purple colors…mostly in the upper Midwest, most of central and western Canada and parts of the Northern Territories…just by the “look” of things you can see the darker red shades (warmth) overwhelming the colder colors (mostly).

So I thought we’d look back at the same temperature perspective from one year ago today…just to see how things looks. This is only a snapshot in time but there are vast differences…

Interesting to me that there was definitely more cold air in the hemisphere last year at this time…BUT what cold air is out there THIS year is on our side of the world at least…and it’s been in Canada and the northern US. Also of some interest to me is that continued mostly “warm” weather in the Arctic region. That cold air present up in Canada especially will allow some nice snow cover to develop up there…and odds are that will tend to refrigerate the air even more…that will ooze southwards into the US.

This snow creation can be a big factor over the winter season…these colder air masses might have an easier time dropping into our region at times…here is the current snow cover situation across the US. Check out the difference using the slider below

What this means in the even bigger picture, for example how this relates to the upcoming winter season, remains to be seen BUT I’m “somewhat” encouraged this year compared to last year.

November snowcover though is certainly a “fickle” thing…one significant warm-up can melt a lot of this in no time…but at least it’s something to pay attention too…and of note as well is the latest 6-10 forecast…indicating pretty chilly weather as being “most likely” up there too…

It just “looks” different this year…at least so far…it “feels” different too. November 2016 was almost 8° above average for the month as a whole…

That’ll do it for today…our feature shot is from Elain Bohannon up in Jameson, MO from Tuesday with the snow lightly covering things up there…on Halloween.

Joe