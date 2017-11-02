Leawood, Plaza customers camping out for iPhone X

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The latest iPhone goes on sale at 8 a.m. Friday. Customers are already camping out at Apple stores to get their hands on the iPhone X.

The release of X, which Apple says should be pronounced "ten", comes just weeks after the release of iPhone 8. It comes with quite a price jump, the base model starts at $999.

One new feature to Apple that has customers excited is the infinity screen, meaning there are no borders or lost screen space on the phone. But because of that there’s also no home button. Users will have to get used to swiping up then left or right for navigation.

The iPhone X can be unlocked using facial recognition. It also come with high level processors dual cameras, and wireless charging capability.

Despite technology upgrades, some buyers say they simply want the phone because it is new.

“It’s kind of like a drug for some people to get the latest coolest thing," the first customer in line at the Leawood store Alex Aslanidis said.

“It’s kind of become a tradition for us now, we started with the iPhone 5 and we’ve just done it every year. It’s more for the excitement and fun of it, also it’s fun and exciting to have the new phone," said Mariana Brown, who planned to use the phone mostly to take pictures of her children.

Another fun feature of the iPhone X is animojis. It uses facial recognition to mimic the popular snapchat trick to turn your face into an animal, or in this case an emoji, and then send a voice message.

Customers should note this is the first time in several models Apple is returning to glass-backed phones. That’s necessary for wireless charging. But it could also make your $999 to $1149 dollar phone a lot less durable. Apple will charge $150 extra for the 256 gb model.