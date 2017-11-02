Man accused of raping Johnson County deputy asks for more time to work out plea deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A Blue Springs man accused of kidnapping and raping a Johnson County sheriff's deputy was in court Thursday afternoon and was expected to agree to a plea deal presented by Johnson County prosecutors.

Instead, William Luth's attorney asked for a continuance.

Luth was arrested last October and remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

Police say Luth, 25, and Brady Newman-Caddell, 22, from Independence abducted the female deputy late Friday night, Oct. 7, 2016, outside of the Johnson County Detention Center in downtown Olathe as she was going to work. They’re accused of forcing her into a blue Mazda 3 owned by Luth`s wife and driving around, raping her multiple times before letting her go in Missouri.

Luth stood in front of the judge with his lawyer by his side on Thursday. The district attorney had asked for the penalty to be double what it usually is because it was such a violent crime. Fox 4's Kerri Stowell reports the two sides said they were close to reaching a plea agreement, but Luth's attorney says there are still some details to work out.

Luth is scheduled to be back in court on December 15.

Newman-Caddell was later charged with another rape. In February, the victim of the Independence rape told police that five men broke into her apartment, covered her face with her pants and gang raped her as her little girl slept next to her. In that case, he is charged with rape in the 1st degree, two counts of sodomy and endangering the welfare of a child.