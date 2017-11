Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- A former hospital worker at Fort Leavenworth who admitted to lighting a co-worker on fire will spend 20 years in federal prison.

A judge sentenced 55-year-old Clifford Currie Thursday.

Currie admitted to assaulting a hospital co-worker by throwing a flammable liquid on her, then lighting her on fire. Currie also attacked her with scissors.

Currie owes more than $3 million in restitution.