Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man was found shot inside a car early Thursday morning near 25th and Quincy. Police gathered two witnesses to determine what happened. The man was rushed to the hospital, reportedly with a gunshot wound to his head. His injuries were life-threatening.

Officers responded just before 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline: 816-474-TIPS (8477.)