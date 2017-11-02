Olathe church creates memorial to honor 10-year-old boy killed on Schlitterbahn ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- The memory of a 10-year-old killed at a water park will live on in Olathe.

Caleb Schwab died while riding the Verruckt at Schlitterbahn just over a year ago. He went to the park with his family. That morning, Caleb had helped teach Sunday school to younger kids at his church.

On Thursday, family gathered at Life Mission Church in Olathe to dedicate the memorial in front of the youth center.

Caleb loved baseball, and his mom asked if the memorial could include one of his favorite phrases: "Can I go play?" The memorial has a replica of Caleb's cleats on home plate and his bat alongside the dugout bench.

Church staff hopes it can be more than just a memorial.

"We want them to sit on the bench," Life Mission Church operations director Marlene Abbey said. "We want them to fellowship. We want them to enjoy this space. That's what Caleb would have wanted. It's not just to look at; it's to enjoy."

The memorial also includes one of Caleb's scriptures about the importance of forgiveness -- Ephesians 4:32, which reads, "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you."