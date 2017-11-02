Secrets of the mayor’s Christmas tree at Crown Center (Hint: the branches aren’t what they seem)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The mayor's Christmas tree arrived at Crown Center Thursday morning. The 100-foot Douglas fir tree comes from Oregon.

Watch in the video above as Fox 4's Rob Collins shows us the two tools necessary to keep the tall tree upright-- and beautiful! In order to transport the tree, branches are removed and reattached to the tree. It's a fascinating process!

On Thursday they'll remove the tree from the truck.

Friday at 10 a.m., they'll put it upright and begin assembly... and then decorating. The lighting ceremony is held Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, the same day Santa arrives!

The Mayor's Christmas Tree event is the first sign of the holiday season at Crown Center. In conjunction with the tree's arrival, the Crown Center Ice Terrace also opens on Nov. 3.

Other events:

A Charlie Brown Christmas runs Nov. 7-Dec. 31 at Crown Center Coterie Theater.

Santa's Gingerbread Station is open Nov. 24- Dec. 31.

Click here for the full list of Crown Center events.