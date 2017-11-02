Slew of vandalism across the metro has car owners frustrated and repair shops busy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Vehicle vandalism is costing people hundreds of dollars across the metro area.

The crime has been recently reported in Lee's Summit, and Thursday night local auto glass repair companies and residents say they’ve noticed similar incidents happening up north.

Melissa Paavola is a busy Northland mom who woke up to a shattered back window in her truck.

"The scary part of it is the initial impact," Paavola said. "The hole was behind my daughters headrest where she sits in the backseat, so there was all kinds of what ifs going through my mind -- like what if she was sitting in there, what if it was a gun of a higher caliber."

She says she`s worried a metro area crime trend is making its way north.

"I understand there was a string of this going on in Lee's Summit, and then here we are off 291," Paavola said. "So I wonder if they`re kind of making their way up 291 and coming into Liberty and doing the same thing. Who knows?”

Local auto glass retailers have been busy working to repair the damage.

"We've definitely noticed an uptick," said Mike Hooper, Area Sales Manager with Safelite AutoGlass. "In Liberty as well, we have a store up north on North Oak, and we've noticed a bit of an uptick there at the Liberty location."

Safelite AutoGlass technicians say, on average, one or two customers a day will stop in for auto glass replacement, but in the past few weeks it's been more like five or six each day.

"That can randomly happen at any time really, but this is a little heavier than we've seen in several years," Hooper said.

And those on the receiving end of the vandalism just want it to stop.

"It's very disheartening, and if it is kids doing this, it breaks my heart that they think they need to get out and do something like this to hard-working people," Paavola said.

Liberty Police don’t believe this is connected to the vandalism in Lee’s Summit. They say it’s still a good idea to park in a garage and, if possible, leave an outside light on to deter vandals.