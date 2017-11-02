Tuesday’s ballot is about more than the airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We all know the single terminal airport is on Tuesday’s ballot in Kansas City, but that’s not the only thing voters will cast decisions about.

Questions 2 and 3 both come out of Kansas City's Parks and Recreation Department.

Question 3 addresses a park space at E. 21st Street and Tracy Avenue -- whether or not the city should remove just under 3 acres and a building that’s been deemed no longer needed for park use.

The building used to store equipment for city operational maintenance, things like lawn mowers and other gear. For the last 12 years, the Stone Lion Puppet Theatre Group has used the building, hence the staging equipment and large old park animals standing outside behind the building. If it passes, the theater group will be forced to find a new home.

“So you’ve got two and a half acres of basically underutilized property," Parks and Recreation Director Mark McHenry said, "and of course, if that is sold and depends on the future use, within the controls of zoning, a higher better use. Plus it brings money back to the tax roles as well.”

Question 2 covers an area that’s less than half an acre of land next to Hospital Hill Park. The city said, if sold, it will not disrupt the flow of traffic on Locust Street or Gillham Road, and they also say the area is small.

Anyone can bid on the land if the vote passes, but the city said it was Children’s Mercy Hospital who first approached them with plans of expansion. The city said the hospital purchased land from them in a similar transaction about 6-8 years ago.

“When you start building a building, it starts to get a little constrained in some cases, and this just makes it a little easier. If they’re able to purchase it,” McHenry said.

In both cases, if the vote is yes, the city will appraise the land and sell it to the highest bidder, but they say they won’t consider anything that doesn’t fit the overall feel and mission of the area.