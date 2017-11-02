Video shows Alabama kidnapping victim escaping from trunk of car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. -- A kidnapping victim escaped from the trunk of her attacker’s car at a gas station in Alabama Monday night, and surveillance video shows the moment it happened.

The incident began about 2:30 a.m. as the victim was sleeping in her home, the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office stated on Facebook.

Investigators say that’s when Timothy Wyatt entered the victim’s home, got on top of her and started choking her.

Wyatt demanded money while he was choking the woman and then tied her hands behind her back and forced her into a blue Ford Taurus, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Wyatt then allegedly threatened to kill the victim before stopping in a remote area and then forcing her into the trunk of the car.

However, when Wyatt drove to a gas station in Clanton, Alabama, the woman managed to pop the trunk open and escape while Wyatt was inside the store.

Surveillance video showed the woman running into the same store to get help. Wyatt, noticing the victim also entered the store, ran back to his car and drove away.

He was eventually captured by deputies later Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Wyatt was booked on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping and domestic violence.