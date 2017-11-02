× Walmart shooting suspect arrested 5 miles from store where he’s accused of killing three people

THORNTON, Colo. — Authorities on Thursday identified the three people who were fatally shot at a Walmart in suburban Denver.

Coroner Monica Broncucia-Jordan said 52-year-old Pamela Marques, 66-year-old Carlos Moreno, and 26-year-old Victor Vasquez died in Wednesday night’s shooting.

Moreno was a grandfather who was a longtime maintenance worker at the Auraria Higher Education Center. It houses various state colleges and universities in downtown Denver. Spokesman Blaine Nickerson says he was well-known and respected on campus.

Meanwhile, neighbors of suspect Scott Ostrem, 47, say he was unfriendly and occasionally hostile toward them.

Gerald Burnett says he was sitting on the stairs drinking coffee one morning at his garden-style apartment building in Thornton when Ostrem came down the outdoor stairway. He says Ostrem told him to move and cursed at him. Teresa Muniz says Ostrem never returned her greetings and once or twice swore at people for sitting in the stairways or leaving laundry in communal machines. She says she sometimes saw him carrying a bow and set of arrows or a shotgun into or out of his apartment. She says most people in the building know one another but she never even knew Ostrem’s name until now.

Police say Ostrem has a minor criminal record. Court records show a resisting arrest charge against Ostrem was dismissed in 1999. Court records also show Ostrem filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2015.

Ostrem was arrested Thursday, about 14 hours after the shooting inside a Walmart in the Denver suburb of Thornton.

Police say he tried to flee officers in his car but was blocked by traffic. The brief chase started near an apartment about 5 miles from the Walmart store. Police went to the apartment and didn’t find Ostrem. But they got an anonymous tip that he was driving in the area and spotted him.

Police declined to say if Ostrem was armed.