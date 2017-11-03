At Ameristar Casino: Mark Lindsay and Micky Dolenz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Before their show at Ameristar Casino Friday night at 8:30, Mark Lindsay, former lead singer of Paul Revere & the Raiders and Micky Dolenz, the voice of the Monkees, stopped by the Fox 4 Morning Show.

The show called '50 Summers of Love' features the most heard songs of 1967. Micky Dolenz (who outsold The Beatles AND Rolling Stones that summer), will sing such hits as “I’m A Believer,” “Daydream Believer,” “A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You,” and “(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone.”

Mark Lindsay, former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders, will sing a selection of his Top 10 hits including “Kicks,” “Hungry,” “Him or Me-What’s it Gonna Be,” “Good Thing” and the Platinum-certified classic #1 single “Indian Reservation”.

Micky and Mark share a 50-year-long friendship and will share their stories from 1967. Click here for tickets.