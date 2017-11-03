× Chiefs postseason tickets going on sale early for Jackson County residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County, Missouri, taxpayers have a special opportunity this month. Chiefs postseason tickets will go on sale early for those in Jackson County at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20.

If you want to be one of the first to purchase potential postseason tickets, you’ll have to buy them in person at the Arrowhead Stadium ticket office on the northwest side of the stadium.

You’ll need a photo ID and a 2016 personal property tax receipt from Jackson County. Spouses residing at the same address will be able to purchase tickets, even if the receipt is in the other spouse’s name.

Single-game tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card or AFC Divisional home game will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Those with questions can call the Fan Experience Department at 816-920-4237.