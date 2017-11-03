Ice skating at Crown Center- The beloved Kansas City holiday tradition has begun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crown Center's Ice Terrace began its 45th season Friday morning. From 6 until 9am, people were invited to skate for free. It's something they do every year to launch the season and the session includes free coffee and hot chocolate.

The normal cost for admission and skate rental is $9 total - though you can save $3-dollars by bringing your own skates.

Go to crowncenter.com/iceterrace to find hours they are open. Click here for other events at Crown Center, including the Mayor's Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

Last February, crews tore up the ice rink at Crown Center and replaced all of the piping underneath it.

The new pipes put in are made of plastic so they should hold up better than the old ones made of copper. The previous cooling system had been installed more than 20-years ago - and some of the pipes were beginning to corrode.

What that meant is certain parts of the rink froze better than other parts - and the uneven surface could cause some skaters - especially those who are inexperienced - to hit a puddle and possibly fall.

The new pipes will make better ice.

Crown Center paid for it with private money and did not release the exact cost, but they said once they noticed the quality of the ice wasn't up to their standards, they realized it was time to upgrade the rink's underbelly.