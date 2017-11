Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Just when you got comfortable with your iPhone, Apple is throwing a curve ball at users. Their new phone, the iPhone X, has a radical new design and no more fingerprint reader. Now, millions of iPhone owners are left wondering - is it time for an upgrade? I've been spending some time with the new device, here are my thoughts.

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Facebook or Twitter for cool apps, tech tricks & tips!