Is the new “Thor” Marvelous? Anything good about “A Bad Mom’s Christmas?” Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is the world ready for a funny "Thor?" How about funny grandmas? Russ and Shawn cover the latest Hollywood offerings.

1) THOR: RAGNAROK (PG-13)

Walt Disney

Is the third time the charm for Thor? The latest installment in the Marvel Universe to have the God of Thunder front and center is indeed the best of the three. A goofy, tongue-in-cheek action adventure that relies a lot on quirky comedy, “Thor: Ragnarok” is an eye-popping extravaganza that should please most fans, even though it’s a notch below other Marvel entries.

Chris Hemsworth returns as the Asgardian price who finds himself exiled on the other side of the universe without his trusty hammer. Meanwhile, his evil sister Hela, played with wicked relish by Cate Blanchett, is intent on destroying Asgard.

While it’s predictable, “Thor: Ragnarok” has all of the elements in place for a lightning strike at the box office.

Shawn says, "I'm not sure why Thor is trying to steal the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' vibe. When did Thor get jokey joke? Somewhat funny, often silly and very 'Fifth Element.' Sometimes make overs work.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) A BAD MOM'S CHRISTMAS (R)

STX Films

So, how do you follow up the raunchy 2016 comedy hit "Bad Moms?" With "A Bad Mom's Christmas," of course. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn reunite, this time with meddling grandmothers to contend with, played by Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski and Cheryl Hines.

The stars are fine, but they deserve better material than the simple, foul-mouthed script provided by the writing/directing team behind “The Hangover.”

Shawn says, "It's funnier than it should be. Over the top, raunchy and entertaining. Loved the older moms. Just silly fun."

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) JANE (PG)

National Geographic Studios

Although she had no formal training, young Jane Goodall went into the African jungle in the 1960s, lived with the chimpanzees and became one of the foremost experts on simian behavior. The documentary “Jane” chronicles her life’s work mostly through the lens of her former husband, famed nature cinematographer Hugo van Lawick. If you can get past the intrusive score by Phillip Glass, “Jane” is an agreeable look at a fascinating individual.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK:

“Blade of the Immortal” is a violent Japanese martial arts action adventure, about a man cursed with immortality until he kills a sufficient number of bad guys.

The 17th annual Kansas International Film Festival takes place Nov. 3rd through the 9th at the Glenwood Arts Theater in Overland Park. More information is available at kansasfilm.com.

Like " Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc