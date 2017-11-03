× KC police seek help finding man suspected in two murders in a week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in the homicide unit wants to find a man they consider dangerous, and likely armed. He’s wanted for a homicide at 2512 Quincy Ave., on Thursday and a homicide in Independence on Saturday, Oct. 28.

On Oct. 28, a man was found lying in the roadway outside of a mobile home community in the 12800 block of E. 47th Street. At that time, police released a picture of Jerome Roberson and the car they believed he was driving: A red 1995 Chevrolet Camaro with t-tops and a possible license plate of CN5K5N.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, a man was found shot in the head inside a car.

If anyone knows the location of Jerome ‘Rome’ Roberson, 31, police want you to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.