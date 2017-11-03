Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn sweated it out in steamy Atlanta to film a Christmas movie

Posted 11:39 am, November 3, 2017, by

Fox 4's Russ Simmons traveled to Chicago to chat with the stars of "A Bad Moms Christmas." Although the movie takes place in Chicago in December, it was shot in Atlanta in the summer. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn share their stories about the special challenges involved.