Neighbors recall heated argument, shooting before suspect in two homicides fled the scene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A suspect in two homicides is still on the run from police, but neighbors hope he won't be for long.

Jerome Roberson, who's nickname is "Rome," is wanted for a murder early Thursday morning in Kansas City, and police say he's also the prime suspect in the shooting death of a man at a mobile home park in Independence.

"It's very scary," Independence resident Kristi Wilane said. "I'm scared to even walk out and take my trash out."

People who live in the Independence mobile home park told police last Saturday afternoon they heard at least five gunshots. When police arrived they say they found a man lying in the roadway. Wilane lives a few doors away.

"If he's willing to do this in broad daylight with all these people around that can witness him, he'll do it again," she said.

Neighbors told Fox 4 that Jerome Roberson first had a heated argument with a woman who lives in the trailer park. They say Roberson eventually left the scene, but moments later neighbors say he drove back to the trailer park and shot the woman's brother several times.

They say the victim died in his mother's arms.

"He's cold-hearted just to shoot somebody," Wilane said. "His mom was out there and seen it all."

A neighbor shared cell phone video with Fox 4. He told police the video shows Roberson speeding away after the deadly shooting.

Police said he left the Independence homicide scene in a red 1995 Chevrolet Camaro with t-tops and a possible Missouri license plate of CN5K5N.

If you see Roberson or the car, police ask that you call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.