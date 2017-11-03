× Ohio waitress says Chrissy Teigen left her whopping $1,000 tip

CENTERVILLE, Ohio — A waitress in Centerville, Ohio, says Chrissy Teigen left her a whopping tip during a recent visit.

Teigen was with her daughter and several others at the Outback Steakhouse on Friday, October 27th, Mikayla Scott told Dayton.com.

The 21-year-old said she was nervous to serve the model, but things turned out beyond her expectations. Scott said she received a $1,000 tip on the $193 bill.

“People kept saying, ‘you are going to get a fat tip.’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, praise the Lord,’” she told Dayton.com.

Teigen’s husband, singer John Legend, is from Springfield, Ohio, and was also in the Buckeye State that day, taking in a football game.

Scott said Legend showed up at the restaurant at one point, then left to meet friends at another eatery.