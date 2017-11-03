Parents cheer Mizzou price cuts for room and board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- The University of Missouri-Columbia is lowering some on-campus housing and dining costs.

The cost for a traditional double-bed dorm room is going down 2.2 percent from $6,770 this academic year to $6,621 starting fall 2018. That amounts to about $150 in savings over two semesters. As many as 1,320 students could be impacted.

The price cuts are music to the ears of parents such as Susie Tieman, who is sending her son to live on campus at Mizzou next fall.

“You made my day! I’m so excited I can’t work,” Tieman laughed. “I may just go have to find my son and say, ‘Hey, guess what?’”

The University explained, with the price cuts, many students can “live and eat” on campus for less than $1,000 per month.

Double rooms in Hatch Hall will drop 5 percent, from $6,770 to about $6,430 for two semesters. That would mean roughly $340 in savings for about 460 students.

Starting next year, students also can opt to live in on-campus housing all year, including during breaks. A new meal plan amid at making meals more affordable will be available next fall. That will cost $2,550 per academic year -- it's roughly $300 less than the cheapest current option.