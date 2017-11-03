× Police looking for driver of silver car after one person killed in gunfire, crash in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead after a shooting at I-70 and 78th Street at about 9:15 a.m., on Friday.

Officers say the shots were fired by someone in a silver car, which then fled the scene. The silver car and a maroon car were stopped at a stoplight in the southbound lanes of 78th Street at I-70. Police say someone in the silver car started firing shots at the maroon car. The driver of the maroon car then crossed the median and hit a blue SUV head-on. The driver of the maroon car died. A passenger in the maroon car left the scene.

Now police want to find that passenger and the driver of the silver car.

“Somebody picked the second victim up by car. We just now found that out so to my knowledge at this time we do not have any type of suspect description other than a silver vehicle,” said Tom Tomasic, Kansas City, Kan. police officer.

If you have any information, call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).