× Six people arrested for sexual misconduct at Million Dollar Fantasy Ranch near Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Johnson County, Mo. deputies along with the Johnson County Joint Swat Team executed a search warrant on the Million Dollar Fantasy Ranch, an adult entertainment club located on US 50 highway west of Warrensburg. As a result of the search warrant, six people were arrested and are currently being held on a 24-hour hold, accused of patronizing prostitution, sexual misconduct, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a drug paraphernalia.

The identities of the six people are not being released until Johnson County Prosecutor Robert Russell officially charges them.

This investigation is still on-going.

“This is a perfect example how different law enforcement agencies work together to get the job done. This operation made a statement to those involved that this type of criminal activities will not be tolerated,” said the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.

The joint swat team consisted of members from the sheriff’s office, Warrensburg Police Department as well as member from the Johnson County Ambulance District.