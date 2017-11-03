Veterans receive mental, dental, physical care, haircuts and clothing at annual ‘Stand Down’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A local non-profit started by a veteran is helping homeless veterans get their lives back on track. It's called the Heart of America Stand Down.

It provides basic necessities like soap, clothes and food. Other services like legal counsel, medical and dental and counseling services.

Some veterans find themselves living on the streets, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Heart of America Stand Down event runs from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

They say: 'This is a hand up, not a hand out.'

Fox 4's Kathy Quinn was out there at Memorial Hall, 600 7th Street, as veterans lined up for care and clothing. Watch her videos to see the gratitude on both sides.