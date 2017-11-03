× Virginia police officer’s son shot at vigil for murder victim

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The father of two shot while attending a vigil for another shooting victim Thursday night was listed in critical, but stable, condition Friday, sources told WTVR.

The man has been identified as the son of a Richmond Police officer, according to those same sources.

His relationship to the police officer did not play a role in the shooting, they added.

The shooting victim’s name has not been released by investigators, but WTVR sources revealed he is also a cousin of Chesterfield murder victim Chazaray Moseley, whose vigil the victim was attending.

Police responded to the shooting, along the 6500 block of Lothaire Court, at about 7:50 p.m.

The investigation into both the vigil shooting and Moseley’s murder remain ongoing.

Moseley, who was shot a dozen times, was found dead in a car parked in a Chesterfield neighborhood on October 27 after a neighbor called police about an improperly parked vehicle in front of their home.

When Moseley’s sister went to move the car, she discovered her brother’s body behind the wheel.

Police have not yet released information about a possible suspect or motive in Moseley’s death.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.