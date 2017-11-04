Baby Kale Salad with Apple, Cranberries, and Walnuts
Serves 4
Vinaigrette recipe
- 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp. apple cider
- 1 tbsp. honey
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- Sea salt and black pepper, to taste
Salad
- 1 (5 oz) package baby kale mix
- 1 Honeycrisp apple, cored and diced
- ⅓ cup chopped toasted walnuts
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ¼ cup julienned red onion
Directions:
1. To make vinaigrette, combine vinegar, cider, honey and Dijon mustard in a small bowl; whisk in olive oil until combined. Season with salt and pepper. Alternatively, place all ingredients in a jar and shake to create an emulsion.
2. In a large bowl, toss baby kale, apple, walnuts, cranberries, and red onion. Slowly drizzle enough vinaigrette over the salad mix to lightly coat; toss and serve immediately.
Source: Hy-Vee Chefs