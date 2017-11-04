Baby kale salad with apple, cranberries, and walnuts

Baby Kale Salad with Apple, Cranberries, and Walnuts

Serves 4

Vinaigrette recipe

  • 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tbsp. apple cider
  • 1 tbsp. honey
  • 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 tbsp. olive oil
  • Sea salt and black pepper, to taste

Salad

  • 1 (5 oz) package baby kale mix
  • 1 Honeycrisp apple, cored and diced
  • ⅓ cup chopped toasted walnuts
  • ½ cup dried cranberries
  • ¼ cup julienned red onion

Directions:

1. To make vinaigrette, combine vinegar, cider, honey and Dijon mustard in a small bowl; whisk in olive oil until combined. Season with salt and pepper. Alternatively, place all ingredients in a jar and shake to create an emulsion.
2. In a large bowl, toss baby kale, apple, walnuts, cranberries, and red onion. Slowly drizzle enough vinaigrette over the salad mix to lightly coat; toss and serve immediately.

Source: Hy-Vee Chefs