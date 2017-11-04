Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baby Kale Salad with Apple, Cranberries, and Walnuts

Serves 4

Vinaigrette recipe

2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp. apple cider

1 tbsp. honey

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tbsp. olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper, to taste

Salad

1 (5 oz) package baby kale mix

1 Honeycrisp apple, cored and diced

⅓ cup chopped toasted walnuts

½ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup julienned red onion

Directions:

1. To make vinaigrette, combine vinegar, cider, honey and Dijon mustard in a small bowl; whisk in olive oil until combined. Season with salt and pepper. Alternatively, place all ingredients in a jar and shake to create an emulsion.

2. In a large bowl, toss baby kale, apple, walnuts, cranberries, and red onion. Slowly drizzle enough vinaigrette over the salad mix to lightly coat; toss and serve immediately.

Source: Hy-Vee Chefs