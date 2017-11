KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a stabbing Saturday evening.

Around 8:45 p.m., police responded to a scene near 95th and Grandview Road in which two people were stabbed.

Police said one person sustained life-threatening injuries. The other person’s injuries were considered minor.

There is no suspect information at this time.

FOX 4 will provide updates as details emerge. Check back for the latest.