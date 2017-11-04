Missing 5-year-old Grandview girl found safe

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A 5-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday night has been found safe, police said.

Police said Dezmariah Dream Freeman, who goes by Dream, age 5, left her apartment near E. 125th Street and Bennington while her father was asleep.

She was discovered to be missing by her father between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police said there were no signs of a break in or abduction.

After an extensive search, Dream was located, safe, at a friend’s house in South Kansas City, police said Saturday morning.

The Grandview Police expressed their gratitude to the citizens who called in as well as all local agencies and the FBI for their assistance in bringing this to a safe conclusion.