One man dead in shooting at 6th & Cleveland; another man turns himself in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man turned himself into police Saturday after a shooting that lead to another man’s death.

Police were called to the area of 6th and Cleveland on a report of an armed person and shots fired at around 4:40 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the street with a gunshot wound. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

The victim was identified on Saturday as 35-year-old Bobbie R. Bailey.

KCPD sent out a community alert seeking Anthony Nevels in connection to the shooting.

Police said Nevels turned himself in Saturday afternoon,