Photo exhibit raises funds and awareness for PTSD initiatives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dozens of people came out Friday night for a fundraiser that benefits local veterans who are battling PTSD. Hope 22 put together the “Dark to Light” photography exhibition in the Crossroads Arts District.

“It’s great to see all of these veterans coming here together,” said Brooke Brown, founder and creative director of Hope 22.

Brown said each picture featured a local veteran who is battling PTSD and said many have lost a friend or loved one to suicide.

“I’ve lost three close people in my life to suicide and I wanted to make a change and I wanted to make a difference, it was on my heart,” Brown said.

Brown showed FOX 4 one photo that featured a local veteran who had lost 13 people he knew to suicide. She said she hopes bringing awareness to the issue will cut down on the tragic loss of life.

The exhibit will be on display at the National World War I Museum in Kansas City during Veterans Day weekend, November 11-12.