× Police looking for 5-year-old girl missing from dad’s Grandview apartment

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police say Dezmariah Dream Freeman, who goes by Dream, age 5, left the apartment near E. 125th Street and Bennington while her father was asleep.

She was discovered to be missing by father between 9:00 pm and 9:30 pm Friday. Police say there were no signs of a break in or abduction.

Grandview Police are being assisted by the following agencies who are also searching for Dream:

MO Search and Rescue K-9

MO Hwy Patrol

Jackson County S.O.

KCMO P.D.