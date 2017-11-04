UPDATE: Woman who walked away from KU Medical Center has been found

UPDATE: Police said the woman has been found.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas Medical Center is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who walked away from the University of Kansas Hospital Emergency Department on Saturday.

Police stated they are concerned about her ability to take care of herself.

The woman is 53 years old with dark hair, last seen wearing a red bandana around her neck, bib overalls, a gray shirt, and work boots. She came to the hospital from the Edgerton area.

She was last seen walking from the hospital into Missouri. Police did not give the woman’s name.