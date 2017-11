KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man.

Joe Sloan, 85, was last seen in the area of 78th and North Garfield around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mr. Sloan has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, police said. He reportedly left the area driving a red 2012 Kia Altima with Missouri plates DB4 L0H.

He was wearing a green Marine hat, black and gray jacket and green pants.

If anyone sees Mr. Sloan, please dial 911 immediately.