Three charged in murder of 72-year-old Independence man; two still at large

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Three men are facing charges in the deadly shooting of a 72-year-old Independence man during a break-in, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Saturday.

Xavier Otero, 32, of Kansas City, Kan.; Nathan Hendricks, 46, of Hermann, Mo.; and Onelio Garcia, 32, of Kansas City, Kan. each face charges of 2nd degree murder, armed criminal action, and 1st degree burglary.

Prosecutors said Xavier Otero is in police custody. The other two suspects are still at large.

Police were first called to the home on E. 43rd Street in Independence to check out a burglary on Oct. 30. Once on the scene, officers found the victim deceased inside his residence. Investigators said he had been shot multiple times after being restrained. Court records say one of the suspects was shot during a struggle with the victim and his blood was found at the murder scene.

The victim was identified Tuesday as William Domann, 72, of Independence.

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 bond for each suspect.