BREAKING: Multiple victims in shooting inside church near San Antonio, Texas

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The FBI is responding to the scene of a reported shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, according to Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI’s San Antonio field office.

A sheriff says a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead.

The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, according Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Robert Murphy. It is unclear if the shooter was killed by police or took his own life, Murphy said.

Local police also have responded to the scene, which occurred at the First Baptist Church, a witness told CNN. The witness, a cashier at a gas station across the street from the church, said she heard about 20 shots being fired in quick succession while a church service was underway around 11:30 a.m. local time.

The Connally Memorial Medical Center in nearby Floresville, Texas, is “accepting and assessing victims” from the Sutherland Springs church shooting, according to hospital spokeswoman Megan Posey. The number of victims is unknown at this time.

Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people, located about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

“Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott inĀ a tweet Sunday afternoon. “Our thanks to law enforcement for their response.”