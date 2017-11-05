KCPD seeks public’s help in finding driver involved in hit-and-run near Plaza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo – Kansas City police are looking for the driver of a white Jeep that they say hit a woman on the Plaza. The driver of the vehicle left before police arrived. The crash happened on October 30 at approximately 5:21 p.m. near Ward Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

On Sunday, police released surveillance photos of the vehicle involved in the incident in hopes of getting new leads on the drives whereabouts. Many who frequent the Plaza say these type of incidents aren’t uncommon.

"It's not surprising. There's a lot of people that don't pay attention to the crosswalk so if you're in there, you have to watch out too, even though you have the right of way," said Aubrey Sutton.

The busy retail and entertainment destination sees thousands of visitors each year. Some say more should be done to keep those visitors safe.

"I would like to see the Plaza become car free if possible, or parts of it anyways, and I think it's a doable," said Bill Kellison.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as a middle aged white male. He was driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. Anyone with information is asked to call the tips hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.