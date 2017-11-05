One shot and killed near 21st & Rowland in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed in the early hours Sunday.

KCK Police were dispatched to a scene near 21st Street and Rowland Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

At the scene, police found a black male in his mid 20s in the street, deceased from gunshot wounds.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.