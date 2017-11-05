Police: Two suspects stop car and shoot pedestrian walking along 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in critical condition after getting shot while walking down 40 Highway in the early hours Sunday.

Police were called to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. near 40 Highway and Manchester. Upon arrival, police found one man suffering gunshot wounds.

The victim told police he was walking down 40 Highway from Wendy’s to a motel when a car pulled up, two suspects got out and started shooting him.

The vehicle was last seen driving west on 40 Highway. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.