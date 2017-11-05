Raytown congregation reflects on mass shooting at Texas church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. – Members of Connection Point Church in Raytown came together Sunday evening and prayed for the victims of the church shooting in Texas during their service.

“Number one is to pray and to really seek the face of God during a time of loss like this but I think the second most important thing is just to be present and as many people as possible to go and to love on those people who are grieving,” said Dr. Brandon Park, the lead pastor of the church.

Dr. Park said he hopes the shooting doesn’t cause people to be afraid to attend church.

“I don’t believe people need to be afraid to enter into a house of worship, you know, we walk by faith, not by sight,” he said.

Pastor Park said the church has an armed security guard who is on the campus seven days a week. He said he feels it’s necessary.

“When you start seeing the amount of violence that’s taken place at churches all across American it really underscores for us the importance of taking our own safety and our own security paramount,” he said.

There are already two GoFundMe accounts online in response to the mass shooting. One account is for the shooting victims and another is dedicated to the church itself.