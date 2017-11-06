60 Kansas National Guard soldiers heading to Puerto Rico to assist with hurricane relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Sixty soldiers with the Kansas National Guard's 242nd Engineer Company leave Tuesday for a monthlong mission to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

More than 800,000 homes and businesses are still without electricity in the U.S. territory that was devastated by Hurricane Maria, and it could be months before power is fully restored.

The latest estimates suggest some people in Puerto Rico will not get their power restored until next spring, possibly next summer.

The 242nd Engineering Company will help local authorities in Puerto Rico with debris removal and damage assessments.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says he's proud that citizen-soldiers will put boots on the ground where they are needed most. The mission, made at the request of Puerto Rico, was arranged by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

The Kansas Guard 242nd Engineer Company will be working with soldiers from other engineer units. The Kansas soldiers will be relieving a National Guard unit from another state.