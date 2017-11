× Fire at home near 27th and Walrond blamed on fireplace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department blames a fireplace for a house fire near 27th and Walrond.

The residents had just moved in and didn’t have power hooked up yet. Firefighters said they were using the fireplace to keep warm.

The good news is that no one got hurt.

Firefighters say their busy season starts now with so many people trying to keep warm with electric blankets, space heaters and fireplaces.