Grilled recipe from Savory Addictions

Craig Jones' company, Savory Addictions initially started from a bet. Someone bet him that he couldn't figure out a way to cook nuts on the grill.

Savory Addictions is available at local retailers such as Better Cheddar and is also featured in finer restaurants such as The Rieger and the newly opened Monarch Bar. Craig cooks over 300 days outside over either a grill or an outdoor pizza oven.

Savory Addictions has flavors that are designed to pair with red and white wine. Savory Addictions will be in booth 818 at Holiday Boutique.

Recipe:

Ingredients

½ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ to ¼ teaspoon cayenne

¼ teaspoon 5 spice (optional)

2 Tablespoons water

2 cups mixed roasted nuts

Instructions

Combine all ingredients except the nuts in a skillet and cook over medium heat until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is bubbling. About one to two minutes.

Add the nuts and cook for an additional 3 minutes, stirring to coat the nuts in the glaze. Remove from the heat, and spread the nuts out on parchment paper to let them cool completely. Break apart, and serve.