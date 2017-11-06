× Joe’s Weather Blog: Some sun…some clouds…some sprinkles…a flurry (anything else?) (MON-11/6)

In digging around the trends for temperatures so far in 2017…I cranked out this little tidbit for you last night…reliable and complete records go back to about 1889 or so (in 1894 there are 20 days of missing data) but overall this is the 23rd warmest year in KC weather history through yesterday’s date. This was mostly built on the ridiculously warm winter of 2017…and a lack of snow. The coolest month compared to average was August.

Our weather is going to be variable yet not variable. Overall a somewhat “blah” week is ahead. Temperatures will be below average all week I think…and while there may be a day here or there near or above 50°…my thoughts are that highs all week long will be below average…which for the week is around 58-59°. So a cool week is on tap for the region.

Forecast:

Today: Mixed clouds and sunshine. Cool with highs in the mid 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly…lows around 25-30°

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with perhaps a few sprinkles or ice pellets or flurries. Shouldn’t be significant…more of a curiousity thing really. Highs 40-45°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 45-50° range

Discussion:

Just more or less “blah” is how I can describe the weather week ahead. There aren’t any strong storms showing up in the region for days to come…we’re more or less going to be in a “zonal” (west to east) flow of air aloft. That means these little ripples will traverse the Plains area every so often…generate clouds..which could generate some bands of mostly light precipitation. With the air above us being cold enough…while the air at the surface is above freezing (mostly) any precipitation could take on various forms. The end result, through Friday is that anything we get will be very light and really not amount to anything all that impressive. Thursday may be the warmest day of the work week…with a run towards or above 50° possible depending on the progress of another cold front heading this way.

We’re more or less sort of caught in “no man’s land” this week. It appears that next week may follow suit (mostly). Of interest perhaps for next week…is a retreat of the colder air masses that have been dropping in to the US over the last couple of weeks. Western Canada will remain cold but there may be an easing in the central US…that means at least we could start to see more moderation in in the temperatures for a day or two or three. So the week of the 13th may be a bit better in the bigger picture from a temperature standpoint. By then the average highs drift down into the mid 50s…

I thought today it would be a good day to look back at the last 30 days or so (I’m really bored…what can I say) and take a national and local look into how precipitation has done. The map below shows the total precip that has fallen (roughly) in the last 30 days. Note the very high totals towards the PAC NW in particular…also there’s been some impressive rains from the OH Valley into the Lakes and into New England

Now, using a different projection…let’ see how that relates towards average…

The green/blue/purples are above average totals…the yellow/orange is below average.

Sort of an interesting layout thus far of the precip…because take a look at the “average” La Nina type weather that is expected heading towards a winter season

There are some interesting correlations to what’s happened so far and La Nina.

One of these days I’m going to dig into this more on the blog…but in a nutshell…La Nina is a cooling of the Equatorial waters near the equator.

You can see the La Nina better by looking at the sea water temperature anomalies down towards South America…

See that ribbon of blues/greens towards the Equator (EQ)? That’s a developing La Nina showing it’s face. By the way…La Nina is the opposite of El Nino. La Nina means “The Little Girl” in Spanish.

La Nina can influence the jet stream pattern…and in looking at the upper air maps over the last few weeks…it may be doing that because the following map is pretty close to what we’ve seen a lot of for the last month or so.

That area of higher pressure in the atmosphere towards AK has been a semi-permanent feature for awhile now. It’s the reason why western Canada has been loading up on colder weather and also the reason why the PAC NW has really kick started their snow season. Look again at that map above…it really seems a pretty decent “fit” so far.

So what’s “supposed” to happen to La Nina as we go through the winter season? It’s supposed to remain…but not be overly strong…in other words the anomalies aren’t forecast to get much worse. Perhaps even towards the end of the winter season…there might be more of a return to “average” or La Nada conditions down there. So IF there is a connection with La Nina and what’s happening now…that connection may fade heading towards the mid-late winter.

It’s really a tough connector for weak La Nina’s and what happens in this part of the country for the winter as a whole. My observations so far…cold in Canada with bleeding cold into the upper Midwest…very wet conditions in the PAC NW…pretty dry conditions in the southern Plains and southwest. Our winter forecast is coming out on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving…but as I’ve told others…and Mike and I were talking about this on Friday…it just sort of feels like we’re going to have more snow this winter…compared to the last two winters put together (10.8″).

Weather tidbit: I don’t believe we’ve ever had 3 straight winters of under 10″ of snow/winter. There have been two other occasions where we’ve had two straight winters with under 10″ of snow…1949/50-50/51…which was followed by 21.2″ the following winter (51/52) and also 2001-2 and 2002-3 which was followed by a winter of 21.2″ in 2003/4)

Food for thought…I have a snow number in mind right now…let’s see IF I get off that idea heading towards our Winter Forecast.

The fine folks @PeopleOfCowtown are providing the feature photo of the day

Joe