Kansas City’s airport – Take FOX 4’s poll before Tuesday’s vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city wants you to vote YES Tuesday to a new KCI. Citizens for Responsible Government wants you to vote NO.

Voters will see this question on the ballot:

Shall the City of Kansas City be authorized to construct a new passenger terminal at Kansas City International Airport and demolish existing terminals as necessary, with all costs paid solely from the revenues derived by the City from the operation of its airports and related facilities, and without the issuance of general airport revenue bonds unless such general airport revenue bonds have received prior voter approval?

It’s arguably the biggest topic of debate in Kansas City right now. The city says the terminals at KCI must go, but some say demolition is not the answer.

Deputy Director of Aviation at Kansas City International Airport Justin Meyer took us through the basement of terminal A. He said problems at all 3 terminals are the same. Cracks in concrete, lines on the wall from leaking water, materials that have been in place 45 years.

Dan Coffey is with Citizens For Responsible Government. He’s against the city’s proposed $1 billion plan to tear down the existing setup and build a single terminal.

“The fact that they’re trying to make everybody think oh they’re in bad shape, you’ve got all this damage and all this we really need to have a new terminal, that’s a manufactured story,” Coffey said.

Meyer said cost and benefit of the city’s plan far outweigh renovation.

“This facility has worked well for 45 years, but the world has changed in the way that airlines operate; bigger airplanes and fuller airplanes, higher load factors, which means that there are more people that we’re trying to put through the checkpoint at the same time or into a small gate area at the same time,” Meyer said.

He said the airlines will cover the cost, taxpayers won’t pay a cent, and that’s the way it’s always been.

The city chose Edgemoor Infrastructure to build the new airport. Click here for more on what the plan looks like. Edgemoor says they’ve worked on 20 airport projects across the nation, including redeveloping a terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.