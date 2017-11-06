Kristen Bell’s favorite holiday dish is butternut squash soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kristen Bell the star of "A Bad Moms Christmas" explains to her co-stars Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hawn the ingredients that go into her favorite holiday dish butternut squash soup. In the movie the three moms must all deal with their moms who have come to visit for the holidays. "A Bad Moms Christmas" is in theaters now.

Tavernonna Italian Kitchen, 106 W. 12th Street, Kansas City, MO 64105

Call for reservations at 816-346-4410

Click here for the recipe, recreated by Chef Bryant Wigger