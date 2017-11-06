Mixed reaction toward proposed $113-million project to bring high-end apartments, restaurants and shops to Shawnee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. - Residents of Shawnee came out for the city's planning commission meeting on Monday night to express their thoughts on a proposed $113-million project that would bring more than 500 high-end apartments to the area. The planning commission passed a motion to send the project on to the city council.

The project would bring apartments, restaurants and shops to Shawnee. It would replace a vacant grocery store near 75th and Quivera. The developers are asking for a $25-million investment from the city. They said the apartments would be high-end, resort style apartments.

"A lot of the land owners around there are concerned about the increase in crime, the increase in congestion and traffic," resident Mike Pezza said.

Residents in favor of the project said it will spruce up that corner and be good for the local economy.

"I think it will be great because it will have green space, it will also have some retail shops and restaurants and also apartments for you know, those who are young as well as the old who would like to live in that area," Tammie Green said. "I'm only three blocks away so I look forward to walking over hand having dinner there and a cocktail."

City council will make a final vote on the project next month.